Chick-fil-A gives North Carolina employee $25K scholarship as part of initiative to help 6,000 employees

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Chick-fil-A has awarded a North Carolina employee a $25,000 scholarship as part of an initiative to award $15.3 million in scholarship money to 6,000 employees this year.

The Jacksonville Daily News reported that that Corryn Barnes, a team member at the Chick-fil-A Jacksonville Mall in Jacksonville, N.C., was awarded the scholarship at the company’s annual conference in Atlanta on Tuesday.

She was one of 12 recipients of the “True Inspiration Scholarship,” which awards students based on leadership, academics, community involvement and financial need, according to the paper.

Barnes said she will use the scholarship money to help finish her political science degree at North Carolina State University and then get her masters.