Chicago police questioning 2 people in connection with Jussie Smollett attack

Chicago police have identified two people they’d said were wanted for questioning in connection with last month’s attack on actor Jussie Smollett, a police spokesman said.

Police have begun questioning them, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The “Empire” star told authorities he was attacked early January 29 by two men who yelled “racial and homophobic slurs.” Smollett alleged that one attacker put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him before running away.

“These individuals are not yet suspects but were in (the) area of concern and are being questioned,” Guglielmi said Thursday in a tweet. “Investigation continues.”

Police previously released surveillance images of two people they said were wanted for questioning.

Smollett gave his first detailed account of the attack Thursday morning on “Good Morning America,” saying he was “forever changed” by it.

“I don’t subscribe to the idea everything happens for a reason,” he told ABC’s Robin Roberts, “but I do subscribe to the idea that we have the right and the responsibility to make something meaningful out of the things that happen to us, good and bad.”