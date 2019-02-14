Centennial Squares dance up a storm in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Marty Marshall and her friends like to get together and square dance.

“We are Appalachian style, we aren't Western,” said Marty. “There is a difference.”

They call themselves the Centennial Squares and have been dancing together for decades.

“We started in 1986 for the Centennial in King,” said Marty from her Thursday night dance practice. But she started dancing long before that when she married Bill Marshall, who was a square dance caller. He passed away in 2001. “For two or three years I couldn't use those [calling] tapes with his voice, but now I do.”

The group has won numerous awards including a top prize once at the state fair.

The group is in high demand, staying booked to perform at a number of places including local fairs and assisted living communities.

“It’s entertaining, we get a lot of exercise,” she said. “We don’t plan on stopping.”