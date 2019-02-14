× Car rear-ends bus with 5 students inside in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A car rear-ended a school bus at a stop light in Guilford County on Thursday, but nobody was hurt.

It happened Thursday morning at West Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street, according to Jeff Harris, director of transportation with Guilford County Schools.

There were five students on the bus, which was serving Guilford Technical Community College and Greensboro.

The other driver appears to be at fault, according to Harris.

Damage, towing and any citations had not been determined as of 11 a.m. Thursday.