Bear spotted hanging off dump truck on a North Carolina highway

BERTIE COUNTY, NC. – A bear was spotted hanging off a dump truck on a North Carolina highway.

WTKR reported that the truck driver had no idea that a bear was in the back of his truck and he was headed to a landfill in Bertie County.

The bear had apparently been in the back of his truck since his last pick up in Dare County.

Deputies told the dump truck driver to keep driving toward the landfill and let the bear out when he arrived.

When the driver took the exit to the landfill, the bear had already jumped out and ran into the woods.

Sheriff’s office says this is second time in six months they’ve gotten a call like this.