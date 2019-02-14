× 3 teenagers arrested after police chase in Thomasville involving stolen car; suspects found hiding in a barn

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Three 14-year-old boys were arrested after authorities said they led Thomasville police on a chase, got out and ran off and were later found hiding in a barn.

Officers tried to stop a 2015 Kia Soul for speeding on Unity Street near Mendenhall Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The car’s driver sped up, refusing to stop for the police vehicle’s blue lights and siren, and a chase started, according to a Thomasville police press release.

The chase last for five minutes through the center of Thomasville and ended when the suspects’ vehicle abruptly stopped at the intersection of Fairway and Cox avenues.

The teenage suspects then got out and ran off, according to Thomasville police. Police said they were found hiding in a barn in the 400 block of Unity Street at about 2 p.m.

Schools in Thomasville were temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The Kia Soul had been reported stolen from Winston Salem earlier that day. Police also recovered a firearm from the car.

All three teenage suspect face charges in connection to the chase, the stolen car and firearm, according to police.