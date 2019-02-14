2 arrested in shooting death of man outside Winston-Salem bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two suspects have been charged after a man was shot and killed outside a Winston-Salem bar early Sunday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Gregory Allen Thompson Jr., 23, and Danny Lamore Ford, 25, both of Winston-Salem, are each charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cequan Lenard Scales, 25, was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of Absolute Ultra Bar & Louge at 4218 N Liberty St. at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Scales was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died.

Police said people at the bar were leaving during closing hours when an “altercation” started outside and gunshots were fired and Scales was hit.

Thompson and Ford were arrested on Tuesday on the firearm charges and charged with murder on Thursday.

Both are being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed. They are scheduled to appear in court March 7.