16 new flu deaths reported, bringing North Carolina total to 52 this season

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sixteen new flu deaths were reported in North Carolina last week, bringing the total statewide number this season to 52.

The 16 new cases were reported from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The season started on Sept. 30, 2018.

The World Health Organization estimates the annual epidemic results in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness globally and 290,000 to 650,000 deaths.

The flu is a contagious, viral illness that causes mild to severe symptoms that can sometimes lead to death.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.