1 year after Parkland school shooting, a look at security changes at local schools

It's been exactly one year since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Since then, schools across the nation are looking at extra ways to keep our kids safe while they learn.

FOX8 checked in with local school districts to see what changes they've made.

Intercoms, cameras and locked doors are all a common scene.

"When someone pushes the button to access and come into the school, a person at the front desk is notified and they have a conversation," said Jonathan Wilson, the security director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. "Then they're allowed to come into the school. Or they're denied access to the school."

In Forsyth County, Clemmons Middle School showed off new technology that allows administrators to see and speak to people wanting to get inside.

"Having a way to monitor and know who's coming in and out of this building, it's a huge concern. And with this, it's going to ease that concern," said Sandra Hunter, the principal of Clemmons Middle School.

"Some of the things we're doing now, the tragic events that happened in Florida last yea, reminded us of why these things are so important," Wilson said.

Guilford County Schools Chief Operating Officer Scott McCully said the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas created a sense of urgency for added security.

"We have implemented GCS OneCards. All of our students in our district will have an ID as well," he said. "It's really important for identifying students on campus and who should be on our campuses."

The schools also added door buzzers and limited access to buildings.

All of this, however, is just the first layer of protection.

"We always need more, but I think we're moving in the right direction," Hunter said.

"I do think our schools are safe," McCully said. "Is there room for improvement? Of course. But that involves increased training that is better and more systematic."

FOX8 also reached out to Davidson County and Alamance-Burlington schools.

Davidson County said they have used state grant money to upgrade how people get into their buildings and have added door buzzers.

Alamance-Burlington has a partnership with local law enforcement to focus on emergency training and procedures.