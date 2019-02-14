1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Graham

Graham police patrol car (WGHP file photo)

GRAHAM, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Graham Thursday, according to a news release from Graham police.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 900 block of East Hanover Road.

Police said the crash involved a Nissan car and a GMC SUV.

One person was killed and an one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Graham police did not say what caused the crash or release the identities of the victims.

