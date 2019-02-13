× Wake County substitute teacher resigns after reports she told students MLK killed himself

GARNER, N.C. — A Wake County substitute teacher turned in her resignation after reports that she told students of color they were going to jail over their clothes and saying Martin Luther King Jr. killed himself, The News & Observer reports.

Several parents at Rand Road Elementary School came forward and complained to the Wake County Public School System that a substitute music teacher had made offensive comments in a classroom.

WCPPS said the teacher asked to be removed from the district’s substitute teacher listings on Sunday.

According to The News & Observer, a 10-year-old boy told his dad, Billy Byrd, about the incident after school on Friday.

Byrd recounted to the paper his son telling him that the teacher told students that they were not real Christians if they did not support the president.

The boy also told him this teacher said Martin Luther King Jr. was not assassinated but instead had committed suicide.

King was shot and killed by James Earl Ray at 6:01 p.m. April 4, 1968.

After a back and forth between students and the substitute teacher, the teacher allegedly told Byrd’s son and other male students of color that they would go to jail due to the clothes they were wearing.

The school district reported that the teacher’s employment status was frozen once they learned of the allegations. She worked for the district since September 2017.