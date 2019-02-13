Troopers identify man killed in crash involving North Carolina deputy

HICKORY, N.C. — Authorities in Hickory are investigating an early morning fatal crash involving a sheriff’s deputy, WSOC reports.

Police said the wreck happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of McDonald Parkway and Spencer Road.

Officials said the crash involved a Catawba County deputy but that was not the person who died. The deputy was not seriously hurt.

Troopers said a 2003 Honda Civic driven by 27-year-old Hernan Cortez was heading west on Spencer Road when it collided in the intersection with the deputy’s Chevy Tahoe.

Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities told WSOC he lived a few blocks from the crash site.

It was not clear if the deputy was responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash.