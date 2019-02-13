Tips for celebrating Valentine’s Day with your loved one with Alzheimer’s

Posted 1:47 pm, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:41PM, February 13, 2019

Valentine's Day is this week, which means everyone has love on the mind, be it for a significant other, family or friends.

For a caregiver of an Alzheimer's patient, however, it can feel like there's no way to celebrate with someone who may not remember what the day is all about.

That's why the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is sharing some ideas.

Watching a movie together, flipping through old photos and incorporating activities they once enjoyed are just some ways of making the day special.

Find out more in this week's Successful Aging.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.