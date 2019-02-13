Tips for celebrating Valentine’s Day with your loved one with Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine's Day is this week, which means everyone has love on the mind, be it for a significant other, family or friends.

For a caregiver of an Alzheimer's patient, however, it can feel like there's no way to celebrate with someone who may not remember what the day is all about.

That's why the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is sharing some ideas.

Watching a movie together, flipping through old photos and incorporating activities they once enjoyed are just some ways of making the day special.

Find out more in this week's Successful Aging.