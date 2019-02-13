× Raleigh woman charged with trying to scam veteran with fake apartment rental

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh woman is charged with trying to rent out an apartment that she never actually owned.

Winifred Terrelle Brown, 48, of Raleigh is charged with obtaining property by false pretenses for allegedly listing several properties for rent and taking deposits from scammed would-be renters, according to WRAL.

It began when Dorothy Little, who was helping her veteran brother find an apartment, met a woman who said her name was “Wendy.”

Wendy claimed to be from the Veterans Station of North Carolina.

“She was representing herself as the property manager there,” Little told WRAL.

Wanting to be sure, Little Google searched for the woman’s name and found an article that spoke highly of her, so she continued on.

Little said Brown pressured her into making a down payment and Little handed off two checks, adding up to $2,000.

“When I went over to the unit, of course I couldn’t get it,” Little told the station.

When Little asked for her money back, Brown allegedly told her she had to speak with the property managers.

Now, the veteran’s sister doesn’t think she’ll ever get her money back.

She hopes that by sharing her story, others may not make the same mistakes.