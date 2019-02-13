Program started to walking Guilford County Animal Shelter dogs at Guilford College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford College is going to start seeing a few extra paws around campus starting Saturday.

The group Reaching Out for Animal Rights, or ROAR, paired up with the Guilford County Animal Shelter to start a dog-walking program. The training for the program started on Wednesday for the interns and there is more to learn than just how to walk these animals.

“How to walk on a leash. How to walk in a pack. Make sure that when they come back to the shelter that they're going to be relaxed and ready to be adopted that day," said Lisa Lee, of the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

These techniques will help the dogs socialize, teaching them how to create bonds.

“You know they need to get out of their kennels. They need to get out in fresh air. It just helps their overall mental state," said Elaine Nolan, of the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

These weekly walks around Guilford College will also give the shelter valuable information about the animal that could help them get adopted.

“How they are with other dogs. How they are with people. If they know sit, paw or down. You know how they walk on the leash. If they pull or if they need some help, maybe a harness," Lee said.

While they're out around campus every Saturday morning, people in the community will see exactly what the shelter offers.

“While the students are walking the animals around the campus, we want to stream live so our followers can see these dogs in action, see out they walk together see how they behave," Lee said.

The goal of this program is to ensure the animals are happy, healthy and get a little fresh air before finding that forever home.

“They'll be less energetic and more relaxed so that when families come in and want to adopt them, they'll see their true behavior and not their stressed out shelter behavior," said Anna Honer, of Guilford College.

There are also a few perks for the students too.

“The animals here are most in need of love and affection from students who look to interact with dogs that make them feel more relaxed and happier, especially when they miss their animals from back at home," Honer said.