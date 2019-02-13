North Carolina A&T State University chancellor addresses sexual assault investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina A&T State University Chancellor Harold Martin on Wednesday night addressed the sexual assault investigation involving one of the university's cheerleaders.

This response comes after the student government leaders and other students have voiced their concerns, asking for more to be done for sexual assault victims on campus.

A freshman claims she was raped at an off-campus apartment in November 2018. She says she reported the alleged assault to her cheerleading coaches at NC A&T but says the coaching staff failed to acknowledge her claims.

The woman wrote about the entire ordeal in a letter and posted the message on social media to bring awareness to her alleged incident and to help other victims.

Last Friday, it was reported that the coaching staff was being investigated and the cheer team had been benched.

Wednesday night, Martin released a statement saying NC A&T plans to take the following actions in response to the recent events: Create a campus-wide committee made up of students, faculty and staff to evaluate the recommendations already submitted and provide opportunities for students to express their concerns on the issue.

The committee will also be put in charge of creating a timeline for action on how to deal with these cases and developing a strategy for resources.