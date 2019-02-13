National debt breaks $22 trillion, Whole Foods to hike prices and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the national debt which surpassed $22 trillion for the first time, Whole Foods which plans to hike prices on about 300 products and a new anti-depressant drug which is being described as the first of its kind.

