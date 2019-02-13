× Man hit by car, injured in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A man was hit by a car and injured in Randleman Wednesday night, according to Randleman police.

A man and woman were walking west on Sunset Drive near Rock Street when a car also headed west on Sunset Drive hit the man.

The man was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. There is no word on the extent of his injuries but he was conscious.

There is no word on if charges will be filed and Randleman police did not release the name of the man who was hit.

