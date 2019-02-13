Hania Aguilar died of ‘homicidal violence of undetermined means,’ autopsy reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – An autopsy report shed a sliver of light in the murder of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

Hania was forced into a family member’s idling SUV and kidnapped from her driveway in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton on Nov. 5.

The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI arrested Michael Ray McLellan, 34, in connection with her kidnapping and murder.

In the autopsy, released Wednesday, the medical examiner concluded she died of "homicidal violence of undetermined means," "most likely a form of asphyxia."

McLellan was already being held in law enforcement custody on charges unrelated to this case — possession of stolen firearms, kidnapping and probation violation — when he was charged in Hania's death.

The Lumberton Police Department added 10 felonies on the following state charges in connection with Hania's death: first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a person under 15 years of age, first-degree sexual offense, statutory sex offense with a person 15 years or younger, first-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, felony restraint, abduction of child, and concealment of a death.

The FBI’s Lab at Quantico conducted a forensic exam of the stolen SUV, recovered on Nov. 8. The North Carolina State Crime Lab provided preliminary test results on Hania’s body, located on Nov. 27. The results of those tests, including some received on Dec. 7, and a thorough criminal investigation resulted in the current charges.