Gucci is selling ‘dirty’ sneakers with scuff marks for $870

Gucci’s website is currently selling “Screener” leather sneakers for $870.

The white leather already comes with a stained, off-white look. In short, they look old.

From Gucci’s website:

“A pastiche of different influences that span across decades, the Cruise 2019 collection references old school shapes and materials inspired by vintage sportswear. Influenced by classic trainers from the ’70s, the Screener sneakers—named for the defensive sports move—feature the Web stripe on the side and vintage Gucci logo, treated for an allover distressed effect.”