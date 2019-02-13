Get a taste of this Dewey’s Bakery recipe for Valentine’s Day

On this Recipe Wednesday, we're getting you ready for Valentine's Day.
Shannon Smith is showing us delicious sweet treats at Dewey's Bakery in Winston-Salem.
Heart Shaped Crepes Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup sifted flour
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 tbs sugar
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 2 tbs melted butter
Directions
- Heat a nonstick skillet to medium-high heat.
- In a medium size bowl, whisk flour and eggs. Add milk and water gradually, and whisk in between pouring. Add vanilla. Mix in the salt and sugar and continue to whisk. Lastly pour in the melted butter.
- Spray the pre-heated skillet with non-stick spray. Add a 1/4 cup of batter and try to coat the pan.
- Let cook about 1 1/2 minutes and gently flip it over. Allow to cook 1 more minute.
- Use a rack to allow the crepes to cool and then use heart shaped cookie cutters to make varying sizes.
- Use a chocolate spread, cut up strawberries, and whipped cream to top off. Optional: sprinkle with powdered sugar.