Fugitive killed in North Carolina believed to be man on FBI Top 10 Most Wanted list

APEX, N.C. — A fugitive killed Wednesday in an arrest operation in Apex is believed to be a man on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, according to a news release from the FBI.

On Wednesday, the FBI and the Apex police followed up on information about an FBI fugitive staying at the Woodspring Suites, located at 901 Lufkin Road in Apex.

FBI agents and local law enforcement officers identified the room where the fugitive was and attempted to take him into custody.

The fugitive, who was armed, was killed during the operation.

The FBI said the fugitive is believed to be 47-year-old Greg Alyn Carlson. Positive identification will come from the medical examiner’s office.

Carlson was wanted in connection with multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles.

Carlson was placed on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list in September 2018.

35.715764 -78.837558