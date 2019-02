× Driver killed in crash in northern Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A driver was killed in a crash in northern Davidson County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol troopers on the scene.

The crash happened on Leonard-Berrier Road around 3 p.m.

The driver of the car ran off the road, overcorrected and the car flipped.

The driver’s name has not been released.

35.981727 -80.268482