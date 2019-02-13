Child in critical condition after wreck on US-220 Business in Asheboro

Posted 9:24 am, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, February 13, 2019

(Daniel Pierce/WGHP)

ASHEBORO, N.C. — US-220 Business, North Fayetteville Street, was closed in both directions after a wreck left a child, about 10-years-old, in critical condition, Asheboro police report.

The collision involved three vehicles.

The child was taken to the hospital.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the road was closed near State Route 1500, West Bailey Street, in Asheboro at about 8:36 a.m.

All three cars were removed by 10:15 a.m.

This is a developing story.

