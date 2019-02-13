× Child in critical condition after wreck on US-220 Business in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — US-220 Business, North Fayetteville Street, was closed in both directions after a wreck left a child, about 10-years-old, in critical condition, Asheboro police report.

The collision involved three vehicles.

The child was taken to the hospital.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the road was closed near State Route 1500, West Bailey Street, in Asheboro at about 8:36 a.m.

All three cars were removed by 10:15 a.m.

All three vehicles have been removed from the scene of the crash in Ashboro. Crews working to clean a large amount of vehicle fluid that spilled on the road. @myfox8 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) February 13, 2019

This is a developing story.