Asheboro intersection where 11-year-old boy killed in crash described as dangerous

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- An 11-year-old boy was killed and five other people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Asheboro Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Fayetteville and Bailey streets.

According to police, a black 2007 Nissan was driving northbound on North Fayetteville when it tried to turn left onto West Bailey.

The driver of the Nissan didn't see the oncoming black 2004 Ford SUV heading south on North Fayetteville.

The SUV struck the Nissan on the right rear side where the 11-year-old was sitting.

The impact severely injured the boy, who died as a result of his injuries.

The boy was one of three children in the car. The driver and other children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the initial collision, the Nissan then hit another vehicle stopped in the travel lane of West Bailey Street.

“It’s a bed intersection up there,” said Audrey McDowell, as she looked at crews sweeping up twisted metal.

McDowell lives just a few yards away from the spot of the crash and has lived there for more than 60 years.

She described seeing multiple rear-end related accidents and explained how it’s one of the worst intersections in town.

“I’ve stopped to turn in down here at my house and I’ve had to pull out a couple of times. I always look in my rear-view mirror,” she said.

She said she’s seen people on the phones, or simply not pay attention and come within inches of causing a crash.

“People don’t pay attention coming down through there. They just come flying down the road,” she said.

The name of the child killed has not been released.

35.743263 -79.807859