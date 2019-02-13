3rd suspect arrested in killing of pregnant woman in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a pregnant woman in High Point in 2018, according to Lt. Curtis Cheeks.

Joel Noah Emmanuel Jenkins, 18, is charged with two counts of murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Jenkins was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police were called to the 700 block of Thissel St. at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 2018, on a report of shots fired.

Responding officers found Corey Ray outside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to his backside. Inside, Anastasia Ray, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Both were taken to the hospital, but Anastasia Ray and her unborn baby both died from their injuries.

Police found about 20 shell casings left in the road.

Hykeem Marquis Simmons, 21, of High Point, was arrested a day after the crime and charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Jonas Thompson, 16, was also arrested in August 2018 and faces the same charges as Simmons.