11-year-old boy dies after 3-vehicle wreck in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police confirmed an 11-year-old boy died after a wreck sent him to the hospital in critical condition.

At 7:43 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of North Fayetteville Street and West Bailey Street.

According to police, a black 2007 Nissan was driving northbound on North Fayetteville when it tried to turn left onto West Bailey.

The driver of the Nissan didn't see the oncoming black 2004 Ford SUV heading south on North Fayetteville.

The SUV struck the Nissan on the right rear side where the 11-year-old was sitting.

The impact severely injured the boy, who died as a result of his injuries.

The boy was one of three children in the car. The driver and other children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the initial collision, the Nissan then hit another vehicle stopped in the travel lane of West Bailey Street.

The drivers were the only ones in the SUV and stopped vehicle.