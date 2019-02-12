Suspect in custody after Thomasville bank robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A suspect has been caught after a Wells Fargo robbery Tuesday morning.

Stanley Albright Rodgers, 56, of Thomasville, is charged with common law robbery.

At about 11:09 a.m., Thomasville police responded to a robbery at the Wells Fargo at 804 Randolph St.

Police say after the robbery, the suspect crossed the street to a Liberty Tax office where he was arrested just 5 minutes later.

No weapon was shown during the robbery.

Rodgers was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Rodgers was previously charged and convicted in connection with two bank robberies that occurred in Thomasville in 2010 and 2011.