Suspect in custody after Thomasville bank robbery

Posted 12:42 pm, February 12, 2019, by

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A suspect has been caught after a Wells Fargo robbery Tuesday morning.

Stanley Albright Rodgers

Stanley Albright Rodgers, 56, of Thomasville, is charged with common law robbery.

At about 11:09 a.m., Thomasville police responded to a robbery at the Wells Fargo at 804 Randolph St.

Police say after the robbery, the suspect crossed the street to a Liberty Tax office where he was arrested just 5 minutes later.

No weapon was shown during the robbery.

Rodgers was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Rodgers was previously charged and convicted in connection with two bank robberies that occurred in Thomasville in 2010 and 2011.

Google Map for coordinates 35.871310 by -80.075514.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.