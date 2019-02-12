South Carolina family seeking answers after farm dog shot in leg

WESTMINSTER, S.C. — A family wants answers after they found that their farm dog, Koda, had been shot.

SaBill Farms, based in Wesminster, South Carolina, shared their story to Facebook on Monday.

“His front leg is shattered, but casted and healing,” SaBill Farms wrote.

They say it was in the early morning on Jan. 21 when someone shot Koda, their “livestock guardian.”

The shooting happened in a front pasture on West Bennett Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is ask to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111 or to anonymously submit an online form to Crime Stoppers of The Midlands.