SC teen took pictures of naked toddler, uploaded them to pedophile site

Posted 9:54 am, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, February 12, 2019

Kyle Michael Teran

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina teenager is accused of taking pictures of a 3-year-old naked toddler and posting them to a pedophile site, WCSC reported.

Kyle Teran, 17, is charged him with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

“This is just unfathomable to think anyone could take advantage of a small child such as this,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Many crimes are heinous in nature. But this is just beyond understanding.”

A court affidavit states Teran also inappropriately touched the child.

Deputies said the teenager admitted taking photos to upload to a pedophile web site.

Teran faces up to 15 years for the criminal sexual conduct charge alone.

