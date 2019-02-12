RJ Reynolds Tobacco calls in HAZMAT team after explosion in Winston-Salem laboratory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — R.J. Reynolds Tobacco called in a HAZMAT team after an explosion in Winston-Salem.

According to fire crews on the scene, a mixture of chemicals caused a pressure explosion in a laboratory at 950 Reynolds Boulevard.

“We had an incident in an on-site contractor’s lab where a chemical interaction caused a minor explosion," the tobacco company said in a statement. "... The Winston-Salem Hazardous Material Unit was called to the location, as is the procedure. They have cleared the incident, and we are now in the process of cleaning up the lab.”

The floor was evacuated, and one person was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

No injuries were reported, according to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco, and there was no property damage.

The incident is not expected to disrupt business activities at the location.