North Carolina lottery drawing interrupted by hazmat situation at lottery headquarters

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lottery numbers were delayed more than two hours Monday night because of a hazmat situation, WTVD reports.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel descended on the North Carolina Lottery headquarters on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

They received a call about a hazmat situation happening inside the building. When they arrived they determined the culprit was some drums filled with chemicals that were letting off gas.

Officials have not said why type of chemicals were in the drums or if the gas ever posed any significant threat.

Firefighters on the scene checked air quality in the building before clearing the scene.

At around 2 a.m., lottery officials were able to resume regular operations and draw Monday’s winning numbers.

Pick 3: 5, 3, 5

Pick 4: 6, 7, 9, 2

Carolina Cash 5: 13, 31, 33, 39, 40