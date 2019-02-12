× North Carolina lawmaker to push for changes to state’s ABC system

A new report came out Monday as a North Carolina lawmaker pushed for changes to the way liquor is sold in North Carolina, WLOS reports.

The report from the Program Evaluation Division looked into whether changes are needed with government-controlled liquor stores — or ABC stores — in the state.

Rep. Chuck McGrady, co-chair on the House ABC committee, plans to introduce two proposals in February.

McGrady said the state could combine ABC boards to minimize costs and maximize profits, or even close government-controlled liquor stores and allow people to get a license to open their own liquor stores.

Lewis Isaac, chair of the Asheville ABC board, however, worries that could mean less money for the state and higher prices for consumers.

