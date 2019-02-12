Newborn baby with umbilical cord still attached found in freezing weather on California road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. -- A baby just hours old is now safe after she was found abandoned in the middle of a road early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Newspaper carrier Aurelio Fuentes discovered the infant lying in the middle of a Madera County road just after 4 a.m.

The temperature at the time was below 30 degrees and the baby was wearing only a soiled onesie, the CHP said.

Fuentes brought the baby into his vehicle and called 911.

"You can see the umbilical cord attach to it, so this baby was barely born and I can't tell for how long but it had feces leaking from it's onesie," Fuentes told KGPE.

A CHP officer responded to the scene and wrapped the baby in a blanket to keep her warm. The infant was then hospitalized and is OK, the CHP said.

Authorities are trying to identify the person who abandoned the infant. Her physical description is not known, but she left the scene in a small white SUV, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said.