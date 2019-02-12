New Jersey high school teacher charged with offering to pay student for ‘sexual videos’

Posted 6:15 am, February 12, 2019

Christopher Shenise

WEST MILFORD, N.J. — A high school teacher was arrested Friday after allegedly offering to pay a student for ‘sexual videos,’ NJ.com reports.

Christopher Shenise, 22, of Vernon, was charged with second degree endangering the welfare of a child, second degree official misconduct and fourth degree cruelty/neglect of a child.

The investigation began when a faculty member at the school tipped off law enforcement.

Police believe that, back in November, the West Milford High School gym teacher had “sexual conversations” with a 17-year-old student both at the school and over social media.

There was also what officers described as “implied behavior with a second student.”

