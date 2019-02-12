× NASA astronaut Mark Kelly launches Senate campaign

Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly announced that he is running for US Senate in Arizona.

“My next mission. … #FullSpeedAhead #ForArizona” he wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday, alongside a video.

“You know, it becomes pretty obvious pretty early when you get into space that we’re all kind of in this together,” Kelly said in the video.

Kelly points out a few issues he sees facing Arizona: access to affordable health care, stagnation of wages, job growth, the economy and the warming climate.

“Partisanship and polarization and gerrymandering and corporate money have ruined our politics, and it’s divided us,” Kelly said. “I care about people. I care about the state of Arizona. I care about this nation.”

Kelly is the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Arizona, who survived a shooting in 2011.