Nanny convicted of fatally force-feeding baby

Posted 9:59 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01PM, February 12, 2019

Oluremi Oyindasola

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — A live-in nanny was convicted of murder after fatally force-feeding a baby, WJLA reports.

Oluremi Oyindasola, 68, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in death and second-degree child abuse.

The crime happened in November 2016 when Oyindasola was caring for a family’s three children.

Oyindasola was asleep on the couch and 8-month-old Enita was pulling at her, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

When Oyindasola woke up, she took the nipple off a baby bottle and poured milk down the baby’s throat. Enita became unresponsive.

Oyindasola waited for 20 minutes before calling the girl’s father, who called 911.

The girl was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Her cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation.

Oyindasola faces up to 70 years in prison.

