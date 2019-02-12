Missing Rural Hall man’s body found burned in Craven County; roommate charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RURAL HALL, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a missing Rural Hall man was found dead in Craven County, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Norris Dwayne Rochelle Jr., 23, of Rural Hall, is charged with murder of 40-year-old Nicholas Williams, of Rural Hall, who had been missing since Sunday.

Williams’ parents believed that there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of their son, the release said.

Nicholas' mother, Jo Williams, who runs the Triad Food Pantry, told FOX8 this was a "senseless murder."

On Tuesday, first responders responded to a brush fire where they discovered a burned body.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office contacted the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office saying the remains found were a potential match for Williams.

The medical examiner has not yet confirmed for certain that the body belongs to Williams, but investigators believe they have enough evidence to say it was him.

Tuesday evening, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were at 735 Hallmark Drive in Rural Hall, where both Williams and Rochelle lived, searching for clues.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office obtained evidence that led them to believe Rochelle was responsible for Williams' disappearance.

Rochelle was taken into custody and is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

An arrest warrant revealed the suspect had only lived in Forsyth County for about seven months. He spent at least part of that time living with Williams.

The sheriff's office did not release information on Rochelle's bond or future court dates.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said Peter Schocker, 21, of New Bern, is in custody in Craven County in connection to the case and has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder in the death of a person.

