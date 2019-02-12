Man killed in shooting at Thomasville parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man died after he was shot in a parking lot in Thomasville, police report.

The victim was 27-years-old. Police are withholding the victim's identity until after notifying next of kin.

At 5:54 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the shooting in the parking lot of S&S Food Mart.

Thomasville Police back at the scene of a homicide last night after another bullet marking was found on a car in the business across the street ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/8JdSgvYTPP — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) February 12, 2019

While heading to the scene, officers learned the victim was taken to the Thomasville Medical Center.

The victim later died of his injuries.

Police say the suspect was last seen running toward Jewell Street. No suspect has been taken into custody.

Police found several bullet casings in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police (336) 475-7755 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.