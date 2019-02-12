Man charged after head-on crash involving school bus in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY N.C. -- A man has been charged following a head-on crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie.

Chad Thomas Kearney, 28, of Pfafftown, is charged with DWI, open container, careless and reckless drive, driving with a revoked license, littering and a seat belt violation.

The crash happened at 2:59 p.m. on Old U.S. 52 near Critcher Drive.

Three students from Midway Elementary School were on the bus, along with the bus driver.

The bus driver said she saw a car coming into her lane so she started pulling off the road.

The driver of the car, later identified as Kearney, hit the bus head-on.

No one on the bus was injured. Kearney was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Moultrie said Tuesday he does not know if Kearney is still in the hospital.

Google Map for coordinates 35.928044 by -80.241166.

Critcher Dr & Old U.S. Hwy 52, Welcome, NC 27295

