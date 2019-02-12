Man charged after head-on crash involving school bus in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY N.C. -- A man has been charged following a head-on crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie.

Chad Thomas Kearney, 28, of Pfafftown, is charged with DWI, open container, careless and reckless drive, driving with a revoked license, littering and a seat belt violation.

The crash happened at 2:59 p.m. on Old U.S. 52 near Critcher Drive.

Three students from Midway Elementary School were on the bus, along with the bus driver.

The bus driver said she saw a car coming into her lane so she started pulling off the road.

The driver of the car, later identified as Kearney, hit the bus head-on.

No one on the bus was injured. Kearney was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Moultrie said Tuesday he does not know if Kearney is still in the hospital.

35.928044 -80.241166