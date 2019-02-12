Investigators search Rural Hall home during investigation into missing person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RURAL HALL, N.C. -- Investigators searched a house Tuesday in Rural Hall as part of an investigation into a missing person.

A missing person's report obtained by FOX8 shows 40-year-old Nicholas Williams has been missing since at least Sunday.

Tuesday evening, crews were searching a home on Hallmark Drive.

Not long after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office filed the report, they were contacted by the sheriff's office in Craven County.

Deputies in Craven County are investigating after they found the burned remains of a person off a rural road not far from New Bern.

After speaking with authorities in Craven County, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office got a warrant to search the home in Rural Hall.

It is not clear if the Craven County case is directly connected to the missing person's case, but both departments are working in tandem with one another.