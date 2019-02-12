× Guilford County Schools superintendent testifies before U.S. House committee on underfunding of schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools superintendent is off to Washington, D.C., to advocate for our nation’s schools.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras will testify before the House Committee on Education and Labor for the hearing “Underpaid Teachers and Crumbling Schools: How Underfunding Public Education Shortchanges America’s Students.”

Contreras will be the only superintendent speaking on the topic at the hearing.

She plans to speak on the condition of school facilities and the ways infrastructure impacts the educational experiences for both students and teachers.

Her testimony comes after an independent audit of Guilford County Schools recommended $1.5 billion in renovations, replacements and new construction.

“Every national study indicates that the nation’s school construction, modernization, renovation and repair needs are getting worse over time,” Contreras said. “The figures are astounding—at $112 billion in 1995, according to the federal Government Accountability Office, and $197 billion in a 2014 report from the federal National Center for Education Statistics. All levels of government—federal, state, and local—have to step up now and invest in our children.”

Contreras will speak at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Raynburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

GCS Chief Financial Office Angie Henry and GCS Executive Direction of Facilities Julius Monk will join her.