Greensboro woman says car was stolen at dealership while she was making final car payment

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro woman says her car was stolen while she was at the dealership making her final car payment.

Monday evening, Josie Rubalcava showed up to NC Auto Dealer in Greensboro to pay off her 2012 Nissan Rogue.

While Rubalcava was inside the office paying, her boyfriend waited outside with the car.

Rubalcava says he got out of the car to scope out the inventory on the lot, but stayed close by.

That's when a stranger approached her boyfriend asking him questions about the dealership.

During their conversation, his back facing the Nissan Rogue and keys in the cup holder, someone else hopped in the driver's seat and took off.

"He just thought it was me either going to get gas -- and then he realized it was not me when the car turns and it was a guy in the driver's seat," Rubalcava said.

Trying to process that the car is now driving down West Market Street, her boyfriend witnesses another strange encounter.

"At that same moment, he realizes that the guy that he was talking to walks off just a little bit towards the street and a different car pulls up and drives off," Rubalcava said.

Rubalcava is convinced this wasn't just all a coincidence.

"They had thought it through, like they had gone through what they were going to do, and they seemed to know where to go to get out of sight quickly," Rubalcava said.

Greensboro police are still searching for the stolen red 2012 Nissan Rogue. The license plate number is EDT-2227. If you have any information, call police.