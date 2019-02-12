Father of missing Kentucky mom Savannah Spurlock says her son doesn’t know she’s missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The father of missing Kentucky mother Savannah Spurlock said her oldest son, who is 4, does not know his mother is missing.

Cecil Spurlock told Fox News he has been taking care of 4-year-old Noah for about two months.

“I’ve got to maintain because I’ve got a little boy that doesn’t know about his mom yet,” he said. “Noah goes to counseling on Thursday to tell him about his mom. He’s a super happy boy. I’ve got to maintain around him. I can’t lose it. He actually helps me.”

Savannah Spurlock went missing in the early morning hours of Jan. 4. She was last seen leaving a bar in Lexington, Kentucky.

Fox News reports she was with three men and they took her to a home in Garrard County, about 40 minutes from the bar.

Authorities have interviewed the three men, but none of them have been charged.

One of the men told authorities that Spurlock left the home the next morning, but authorities have not verified that.

Cecil Spurlock told Fox News his daughter was going through a difficult phase and “making horrible decisions” around the time she disappeared. He also said he thinks the men she left the bar with know more than they've said.

“Them boys know something,” he said. “Someone knows something out there.”