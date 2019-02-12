Family identifies man killed in shooting at Thomasville parking lot, suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Family has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in a parking lot in Thomasville.

The victim was 27-year-old Bradley K. Barnes, according to a GoFundMe set up by the victim's family.

Jeffery Lee Gilbert Jr., 22, of Thomasville, has been charged with murder and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDMA.

At 5:54 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the shooting in the parking lot of S&S Food Mart.

While heading to the scene, officers learned the victim was taken to the Thomasville Medical Center.

The victim later died of his injuries.

Gilbert was taken into custody at the Motel 6 on Southwest Cloverleaf Place in High Point.

Police found several bullet casings in the parking lot and bullet markings on a car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police (336) 475-7755 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.

“Bradley being that silly little brother.” That’s the caption Bernes’ sister used to described this photo of her brother ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/JMicptwrlH — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) February 12, 2019