City of Greensboro replaces some water meters for customers reporting spikes in bills

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Flipping through several months of water bills from the City of Greensboro, Susan Farrely said she was shocked to see the latest charge.

"This one says $376," she said, reading off the page. Farrely told FOX8 her usual bill averaged around $60.

She said that after having a plumber check her home for leaks and talking with neighbors on Forest Hill Drive, she realized a number of homeowners were having the same problems.

"I was kind of surprised that this was so widespread, I got a really high bill, the highest I've ever had in November for my usage in October," Robin Gest said.

After contacting the City of Greensboro Water Resources Department, Customer Service Manager Jeff Kimel said they were changing several meters as a precaution.

"We’ll test the meter make sure its operating properly, then we will put in new technology with a new transmitter that holds data,” Kimel said.

He added that they don't believe the meters are faulty, but the switch will help identify the problem.

“The new transmitter will give us some other tools whereby we can see when consumption is going through the meter through a seven day, 24 hour period,” he said.

Gest said she had her meter changed Friday, but she still hopes to meet with city staff and elected leaders face to face in the future.

"I'm hoping this is resolution and my bills will normalize, but I'm not interested in just my personal outcome, since there are so many people affected. I really think the city needs to address the situation as a whole," she said.