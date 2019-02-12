Barbie gets more inclusive with Barbies with disabilities, Barbies of all shapes and sizes

Mattel announced this week that new Barbie dolls will rock disabilities — such as a wheelchair and prosthetic limb — and a more realistic body type.

“As a brand, we can elevate the conversation around physical disabilities by including them into our fashion doll line to further showcase a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion,” Mattel said in a statement.

Mattel worked with UCLA Children’s Hospital as well as wheelchair experts to create the wheelchair Barbie. Mattel will also sell a wheelchair ramp.

The doll with a removable prosthetic limb is the result of a collaboration between Mattel and 13-year-old Jordan Reeves, founder of the nonprofit organization Born Just Right.

The new Barbies will be available later this year.

 

