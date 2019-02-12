Are your kids using these dangerous apps?

With more and more kids spending their time on smartphones and other devices, parents should be aware of what dangerous apps are out there.
While many apps are perfectly safe, some put kids in contact with strangers or provide an avenue for bullying.
Here are a few to keep your eye on:
- Omegle — Allows users to video chat with strangers
- Burnbook — Allows users to share rumors
- Whisper — Allows users to share rumors
- Hot or Not — Allows users to rate and compare their peers appearances
- Wishbone — Allows users to rate and compare their peers appearances
In the video player above, we talk about the apps parents should look out for.