Are your kids using these dangerous apps?

With more and more kids spending their time on smartphones and other devices, parents should be aware of what dangerous apps are out there.

While many apps are perfectly safe, some put kids in contact with strangers or provide an avenue for bullying.

Here are a few to keep your eye on:

Omegle — Allows users to video chat with strangers

Burnbook — Allows users to share rumors

Whisper — Allows users to share rumors

Hot or Not — Allows users to rate and compare their peers appearances

Wishbone — Allows users to rate and compare their peers appearances

