Anonymous person donates $5,000 reward leading to arrest of person who killed Christopher Young in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An anonymous person has donated $5,000 in reward money to the person who helps police arrest the person who killed Christopher Young in Greensboro in October, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.

In addition to the $5,000, Crime Stoppers is rewarding up to $2,000.

At 7:39 p.m. Oct. 6 police responded to the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault.

Christopher Steven Young, 28 of Greensboro, was located suffering from a gunshot wound. Young was taken to a hospital and later died.

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword Badboyz to 274637 or submit a tip online at www.ggcrimestop.org. All three ways are 100 percent anonymous.

According to Young’s family, Christopher was “well underway to a promising career, having graduated from North Carolina A&T State University on December 8, 2012, and working at BB&T. He was in a number of educational organizations while enrolled in school and participated in sports activities; most notably basketball. In addition, Christopher found time to mentor several youth.”