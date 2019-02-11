Students hold silent protest during NC A&T’s basketball game after sexual assault allegation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An alleged sexual assault victim wants her claims taken seriously by North Carolina A&T State University.

The freshman claims she was raped at an off-campus apartment in November 2018. She says she reported the alleged assault to her cheerleading coaches at NC A&T but says the coaching staff failed to acknowledge her claims.

"My coaching staff failed to do what’s in the handbook and which is report what happened to me," the woman said.

The woman wrote about the entire ordeal in a letter and posted the message on social media to bring awareness to her alleged incident and to help other victims.

"I knew what I was going through wasn’t right and if I never spoke up about it people wouldn’t ever know. But now it’s kind of getting the response that this was wrong what happened to me and how the people handled it," she said.

Recently, the university decided to investigate the coaching staff for allegedly not reporting the student's rape.

Monday night the alleged victim, along with some NC A&T cheerleading squad members, walked to the Corbits Sports Center together wearing all black sending a silent message of solidarity.

The group of cheerleaders sat in the same section they would normally cheer in during the basketball games.

"I’ve heard more women and men coming out about their own situations," she said. "I just feel like I kind of made it a comfort zone to talk about this and I’m glad that if I had to use my voice and my story to do that I’m glad I could help other people."

The NC A&T cheerleading team will remain on suspension until further notice. The Greensboro Police Department is also investigating the sexual assault claims.